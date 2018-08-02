Escape the heat, smoke and uncertainty of this week with a free flick and complimentary treats. Following the postponement of the last of the “Kids Free Summer Movies Club” series due to the increasingly threatening Carr Fire on Sunday, July 29, a new date has been announced. The rescheduled date will occur on Sunday, August 5. The Cascade Theatre will be offering free concessions to all families who attend the screening.

The Third Annual FREE Kids Summer Movie Club finale ends with HAPPY FEET (2006), the family-friendly movie that follows Erik, an Emperor Penguin struggling to find his place in his world while discovering a new threat to their home.

The afternoon will include chances to win prizes, opportunities to take pictures with cool costumed characters like penguins, and fun children activities like building strength chains! Rita’s of Redding Italian Ice will be serving up samples. Prize giveaways from WaterWorks Park, Turtle Bay, and other Cascade family events.

Activities at 2:00 pm, with the movie beginning at 3:00 pm.