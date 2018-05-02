An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio



Tuesday, December 11, 2018 @ 7:30pm







On Sale dates:



Fan & Marquee Club Members – Wednesday, May 2nd @ 12PM



Friend & Follower Members – Thursday, May 3rd @ 12PM



General Public – Friday, May 4th @ 12PM

Founding member of legendary jam band Phish and an accomplished solo artist in his own right, Trey Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted career, winning acclaim in rock, classical and theatrical circles. Guitarist, composer, songwriter, he has a long list of appropriate titles rivaled only by the list of his musical accomplishments. The limits to Trey’s creativity seem to have no boundaries. This show is certain to sell out fast. Don’t miss your chance to see this super star in the intimate setting of the historic Cascade Theatre!



