Robert Cray Rescheduled Date Announced – February 9, 2019

REDDING, CA – The Robert Cray performance that was postponed from August 3, 2018, has been rescheduled for February 9, 2019 .

Guests with tickets for the original August date will have their tickets honored at the door. There is no need to exchange them for the new date. Tickets for the new performance date are available for purchase at the box office and on the Cascade Theatre website. Current ticket holders who cannot make the rescheduled date may contact the box office through September 7 (M-F, 11am-6pm ) to request a complete refund. No refunds can be issued after that date.

Five-time Grammy-winning Robert Cray is modern blues with a sound that blends American roots, blues and soul. His soulful voice, precise guitar work and daring innovations have made him a favorite of critics and fans alike while his immensely popular records have issued blues into the 21st century and earned him a place in the Blues Hall of Fame.

We look forward to welcoming Robert Cray back to the Cascade!