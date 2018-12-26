The 28th Annual Blues Harmonica Blowout is a Southern Harp spectacular! Headlining is 2017 GRAMMY winner for Best Traditional Blues Album Bobby Rush;Blues Music Award winner and GRAMMY nominated Kenny Neal; Alabama harp-man/vocalist/songwriter James Harman; New Orleans favorite Johnny Sansone; plus Mark Hummel’s Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue featuring Anson Funderburgh.
The definition of Motown soul, The Temptations have amassed an astounding 30 top ten hits with songs like “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl,” and “Just My Imagination.”Known for their rich harmonies, precise choreography and impeccable dress, they are electrifying!”
Rosanne Cash | January 24, 2019 at 7:30pm
Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums, winning her four GRAMMY Awards and 21 top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles. As a pioneer of new country, her work also draws heavily on folk, pop, rock, blues, and most notably Americana. Daughter of Johnny Cash, Rosanne’s large talent, idiosyncratic and innovative music has made her one of the preeminent singer/songwriters of the day.
Black Violin | January 30, 2019 at 7:30pm