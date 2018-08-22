Cal Fire reports this Wednesday, Aug. 22 that the Carr Fire is 229,651 acres in size, with 93% containment. 1079 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 503 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 61 other. Structures threatened are 0.

As of 10:00 A.M. this morning CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 will transition the incident over to a local Type 3 Team. Firefighters will continue to extinguish interior hotspots and secure the containment lines.