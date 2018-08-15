Cal Fire reports this Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 214,527 acres in size, with 69% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Safety is a priority as Firefighters continued to secure and construct containment lines throughout the day. Firing operations in the interior of the fire continued as favorable conditions allowed. In less active areas of the fire, mop up, suppression repair and patrol continued. Steep terrain, dry vegetation, and variable winds due to the proximity of the lake have challenged firefighting efforts. Smoke over the area has reduced visibility and moderated fire activity.