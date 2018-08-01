During the Carr Fire incident update at 7:00 p.m. Cal Fire authorities reported that 121,049 acres have burned with a 35% containment. Residential destroyed at 1058, plus 13 commercial buildings, and 475 other. Residential damage at 181, plus seven commercial, and 63 others. The number of structures still in danger is 1,658.

Unstable conditions, shirfting winds, steep terrain, and dry fuels continue to challenge firefighters. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday evening through Saturday. Winds increase this evening from the north-northwest with gusts up to 35 mph along the ridges which will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Crew will work to mitigate potential spotting across control lines.

Cal Fire announces a Carr Fire Community Meeting 4:00 P.M. on August 2, 2018, at Redding Civic Auditorium—located at 700 Auditorium Drive in Redding.