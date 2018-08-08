Cal Fire reports this Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 173,522 acres in size, with 47% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Fire is located in steep drainages with varying wind exposure. Timber fuels have challenged firefighting efforts. Crews will continue work constructing containment lines and mitigating spot fires across control lines. Repopulation of residents affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.