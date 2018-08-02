During the Carr Fire incident update at 7:00 a.m. Cal Fire authorities reported that 125,842 acres have burned with a 35% containment. Residential destroyed at 1060, plus 18 commercial buildings, and 477 other. Residential damage at 186, plus eight commercial, and 64 others. The number of structures still in danger is 1,658.

Last night wind, steep terrain, and dry fuels challenged Firefighters. Throughout the day crews will continue to mitigate spot fire potential across control lines. Red Flag Warning is in effect for Thursday evening through Saturday. Light southeast winds are expected for today with hot and dry conditions. Repopulation of residents affected by evacuation orders will continue as conditions allow.

Cal Fire announces a Carr Fire Community Meeting 4:00 P.M. on August 2, 2018, at Redding Civic Auditorium—located at 700 Auditorium Drive in Redding.