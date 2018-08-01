The Carr Fire is reported this morning at 115,538 acres with a 35% containment. Residential destroyed at 1018, plus 12 commercial buildings, and 435 other. Residential damage at 181, plus six commercial, and 61 others. The number of structures still in danger is 2,546.

The western edge of fire continued to challenge crews yesterday evening. Steep terrain, erratic winds, and previously unburned fuels are contributing to spot fire potential. Crews will continue to construct control lines and contingency lines to mitigate further spread. As conditions improve, repopulations will continue for the residents affected by evacuation orders

A Carr Fire community meeting will be held today, 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 1 at Lakehead Lions Club located 20814 Mammoth Drive, Lakehead, CA.