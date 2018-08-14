Cal Fire reports this Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 211,019 acres in size, with 65% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Safety is a priority as Firefighters strengthen containment lines through burning operations. Firefighters are mopping up and patrolling in less active areas of the fire. Fire spread is primarily fuels and topography driven within containment lines. Dense timber, dry vegetation, and terrain driven winds in the proximity of the lake have challenged Firefighters. Smoke over the area has moderated fire activity, however, the potential for spot fires and roll out still exist.