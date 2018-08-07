Cal Fire reports this Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 172,055 acres in size, with 47% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Smoke over the fire area has tempered fire activity today. Heavy timber fuels are still challenging firefighting efforts. Firefighters will work through the night constructing containment lines and mitigating spot fires across control lines. Repopulation of residents affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.