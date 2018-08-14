Cal Fire reports this Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 207,162 acres in size, with 65% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Smoke over the fire area has moderated fire activity throughout the evening. Fire spread is primarily fuels and topography driven with potential for rollout and spot fires. Dense timber, dry vegetation, and terrain driven winds have challenged firefighting efforts. Firefighters continued to expand containment lines throughout the evening and in less active areas of the fire, mop-up efforts continued.