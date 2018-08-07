Cal Fire reports this Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 167,113 acres in size, with 47% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

The fire is located in steep drainages with varying wind exposure which is challenging firefighting efforts. Firefighters will continue constructing containment lines and mitigating spot fires across control lines. Repopulation of residents affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.