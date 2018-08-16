Cal Fire reports this Thursday, Aug. 16 at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 215,368 acres in size, with 72% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Safety is a priority as firefighters continued to secure and construct containment lines throughout the day with increased fire activity due to increased ventilation over the area of the fire. The fire spread remains within the vegetation inside the burn areas which are fuel and topography driven.