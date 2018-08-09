Cal Fire reports this Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is : 178,752 acres in size, with 49% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Smoke over the fire area has helped to moderate fire activity. The fire spread is driven mostly by topography and dry vegetation. Heavy timber and steep terrain continue to complicate firefighting efforts. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the fire area through 11:00 P.M. Saturday for hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Firefighters continue to build and improve containment lines in more active portions of the fire, while mop-up and patrol efforts continue throughout the less active areas