Cal Fire reports this evening at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 133,924 acres in size, with 39% containment. 1070 structures have been destroyed, with 21 commercial structures destroyed and 492 destroyed.

Lower humidity increased winds, and an unstable atmosphere has increased fire activity. Firefighters continue to mitigate potential spot fires across control lines. Red Flag Warning remains in effect tonight through Saturday at 9:00 p.m. Repopulation of residents in the areas affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.