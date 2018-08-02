During the Carr Fire incident update on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Cal Fire authorities reported that 126,913 acres have burned with a 37% containment. Residential destroyed at 1060, plus 19 commercial buildings, and 474 other. Residential damage at 189, plus eight commercial, and 61 others. The number of structures still in danger is 1,358.

Low relative humidity and an unstable atmosphere have increased fire behavior. Shifting winds, steep terrain, and dry fuels continue to challenge firefighters. A Red Flag Warning has been issued this evening through Saturday. Crews will work through the night to mitigate potential spot fires across control lines. Repopulation of residents in the areas affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.