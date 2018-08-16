Cal Fire reports this Thursday, Aug. 16 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 214,527 acres in size, with 71% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Safety is a priority as firefighters continued to secure and construct containment lines throughout the night with evening downslope/downcanyon winds. In less active areas of the fire, mop-up, suppression repair and patrol continued. Steep terrain, dry vegetation and continued winds due to the proximity of the lake have challenged firefighting efforts. Smoke over the area has reduced visibility and moderated fire activity at elevations below 3500 feet.