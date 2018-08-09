Carr Fire Burn Operation Fire crews will be conducting back burn operations on the Carr Fire to strengthen control lines. There will be visible smoke from the community of Lakehead, north of Shasta Lake, Onion Ridge and the I-5 corridor.

Cal Fire reports this Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 177,450 acres in size, with 48% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

The Carr Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain. Heavy timber and fuel loading have challenged firefighting efforts. Due to extremely low fuel moistures in grass, brush, and timber, the potential for fire growth remains. Firefighters have been conducting burnout operations to strengthen control lines as conditions allow.