Cal Fire reports this morning at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 131,896 acres in size, with 39% containment. 1067 structures have been destroyed, with 19 commercial structures destroyed and 481 destroyed.

Crews worked throughout the night to mitigate potential spot fires across control lines. A Red Flag Warning was issued last night that will extend through Saturday. Repopulation of residents in the areas affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.