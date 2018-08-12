Cal Fire reports this Sunday, Aug. 12 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is: 201,680 acres in size, with 61% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Firefighters continued backfiring operations to improve containment lines. Mop-up and patrol efforts continued through the less active areas. Heavy timber and steep terrain are constant challenges for fire personnel. Fire spread is driven by the fuel and topography, with high potential for roll out, and spot fires. Islands of unburned vegetation inside the already burned area continue to produce significant smoke.