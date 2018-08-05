Cal Fire reports this Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 160,049 acres in size, with 43% containment. 1080 structures have been destroyed, with 24 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 62 other.

Today’s fire activity was tempered by smoke overhead. Heavy timber areas and steep drainages are still challenging firefighting efforts. Crews will work through the night to mitigate potential spot fires over control lines. Repopulation of residents affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.