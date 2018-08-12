Cal Fire reports this Sunday, Aug. 12 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is: 191,211 acres in size, with 59% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Firefighters continue to improve containment lines, while mop-up and patrol efforts continued throughout the less active areas. Firefighters have been challenged by heavy timber and steep terrain. Fire spread is driven by the fuel and topography, with high potential for roll out, and spot fires. Interior islands of previously unburned vegetation continue to produce significant smoke.

Shasta County Evacuations: Whiskeytown Park and Rainbow Lake

Trinity County Evacuations: Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Blvd.