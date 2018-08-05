Cal Fire reports this Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 154,524 acres in size, with 41% containment. 1080 structures have been destroyed, with 28 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 62 other.

Steep drainages, wind and dry fuels challenged firefighting efforts overnight. Firefighters will continue to mitigate potential spot fires across control lines. Hot, dry, and unstable conditions are expected for today. Repopulation of residents affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.