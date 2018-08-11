Cal Fire reports this Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is: 190,873 acres in size, with 57% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Firefighters continue to improve containment lines, while mop-up and patrol efforts continued throughout the less active areas. Fire spread is driven by the fuel and topography, with high potential for roll out, and spot fires. Hot and dry conditions, with gusty winds, calls for a Red Flag Warning for the

fire area through 11:00 P.M. tonight.