Cal Fire reports this Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 145,015 acres in size, with 41% containment. 1078 structures have been destroyed, with 23 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 25 and 58 other.

Steep drainages in alignment with prevailing wind patterns have challenged crews along the West side of the fire. Firefighters will work through the night to mitigate potential spot fires across control lines. Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9:00 p.m. Repopulation of residents in the areas affected by evacuation will continue as conditions permit.