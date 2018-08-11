Cal Fire reports this Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is: 186,416 acres in size, with 55% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Firefighters worked through the night to build and improve containment lines. Burning operations were performed in more active portions of the fire, while mop-up and patrol efforts continued throughout the less active areas. Clear conditions overnight increased the possibility of spot fires. Fire growth is primarily fueled by dry vegetation and steep terrain. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the fire area through 11:00 p.m. Saturday for hot, dry conditions and gusty winds.