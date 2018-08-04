Cal Fire reports this Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 141,825 acres in size, with 41% containment. 1073 structures have been destroyed, with 14 commercial structures destroyed and 492 destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at eight and 60 other.

Firefighters worked through the night to mitigate potential spot fires across control lines. Low humidity, winds, and an unstable atmosphere have increased fire activity. Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Repopulation of residents in the areas affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.