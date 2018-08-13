Cal Fire reports this Monday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 P.m. that the Carr Fire is 206,816 acres in size, with 63% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Smoke over the fire area has moderated fire activity. Fire spread is primarily fuels and topography driven with potential for roll-out and spot fires. Dense timber, dry vegetation, and terrain driven winds have challenged firefighting efforts. Firefighters continued to strengthen containment lines throughout the day and in less active areas of the fire mop-up efforts continued.