Cal Fire reports this Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 164,413 acres in size, with 47% containment. 1080 structures have been destroyed, with 24 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 62 other.

Overhead smoke has tempered fire activity today. Heavy timber fuels still challenge firefighting efforts. Firefighters will work through the night constructing control lines. Repopulation affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit.