Cal Fire reports this Monday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is: 202,6976 acres in size, with 61% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Firefighters continued to strengthen containment lines throughout the night. Fire is located in steep drainages, with varying wind exposure. Dense timber and vegetation have challenged firefighting efforts. Evening downslope/down-canyon winds affected fire activity through the night. Mop up and patrol efforts continued through the less active areas.