Cal Fire reports this Friday, Aug. 10 at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is: 183,633 acres in size, with 53% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other.

Smoke has cleared over the fire area today, increasing the possibility of spot fires. Fire growth is primarily fueled by dry vegetation and steep terrain. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the fire area through 11:00 p.m. Saturday for hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Firefighters continue to build and improve containment lines and perform burning operations in more active portions of the fire, while mop-up and patrol efforts continue throughout the less active areas.