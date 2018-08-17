Cal Fire reports this Friday, Aug. 17 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 218,598 acres in size, with 75% containment. 1077 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 500 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 191 with commercial damaged at 26 and 65 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Safety is a priority as firefighters continued to secure and construct containment line throughout the evening. Suppression repair, mop up and patrol continued in less active areas of the fire. Evening downslope/down canyon winds continued activity through the night on upper slopes while activity near the lake was tempered due to the increased moisture through the evening. The fire spread remains within the vegetation inside the burn areas which are fuel and topography driven.