Update 7:58 p.m.—874 residential structures destroyed and 175 damaged

7:39 p.m. The Carr Fire is at 95,368 acres with 17% containment. 657 residential structures have been destroyed and three commercial structures destroyed and three other destroyed. 214 residential structures have been damaged and 145 commercial structures are damage with four other damaged. 5,012 structures are still under threat. CURRENT SITUATION

Situation Summary:

Extreme fire conditions continued today while Firefighters worked to build control lines. Shifting winds, dry fuels, and steep drainages contributed to rapid growth. Red Flag Warning and heat advisory are in effect for the area through Monday 8AM. Crews will continue to asses the number of damaged structures as conditions allow.FULL REPORT