The Carr Fire is reported this evening at 112,888 acres with a 30% containment. Residential destroyed at 965, plus 16 commercial buildings, and 397 other. Residential damage at 178, plus six commercial, and 60 others. The number of structures still in danger is 2,546.

Shifting winds, steep terrain, and previously unburned fuels are contributing to spot fire potential across lines. Firefighters will continue to build control of lines to mitigate spotting despite these challenging conditions. Winds will increase this evening and into Wednesday. Repopulation of communities affected by evacuations will continue as conditions allow.

A Carr Fire community meeting will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, August 1 at Lakehead Lions Club located 20814 Mammoth Drive, Lakehead, CA.