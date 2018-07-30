CARR FIRE LIVE STRUCTURE MAP
can be located at https://tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap
Cal Fire Damage Inspection Specialists have provided affected community members with a live damage assessment map.
Field damage inspection is still ongoing and subject to change. The points shown in this map are being updated regularly. Data is subject to change as information is gathered and verified. The icons on the map indicate the
current known status of the structure.
Addresses may be entered into search bar to find a specific location.
On July 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., Cal Fire reports that the CarrFire has grown to 103,772 acres at 23% containment.
Structures being threatened are now at 4,046. Residential Structures Destroyed are at 818 and three Commercial Structures with 311 others. Residential Structures Damaged are at 167 with five Commercial Structures Damaged and 37 other.
Northern portions of the fire remained active throughout the day. Firefighters continued to construct containment lines and contingency lines. Winds will increase late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Hot and dry weather, previously unburned fuels, and steep terrain will contribute to fire growth. Crews will work to mitigate spot fire potential across control lines.
Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return to the following areas:
- The communities south of Lake Blvd. from Market Street to Oasis Road with the exception of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
- The following roads along Lake Blvd. will reopen…Masonic Ave, Clay Street, Saint Marks Street, Panorama Drive, Tamarack Drive, Santa Rosa Way.
- Benton Drive will be open from Market Street to Quartz Hill Road with the exception ion of River Park Drive.
- Quartz Hill Road will be open from Market St. to Benton Drive Court Street will open from Riverside Dr. to Quartz Hill Rd.
- Eureka Way to Buenaventura Blvd
- Buenaventura Blvd from Hwy 299 (Eureka Way) to Hwy 273
- Teton Road including the White Hawk Subdivision
- Canyon Creek Drive including the Country Heights Subdivision
- All surface streets off Westside Road including El Reno Lane, Kenyon
Drive, Branstetter Lane and Cedars Road
- Branstetter Lane to Texas Spring Road encompassing roads on
Branstetter Lane
- Hwy 273 at Westwood Drive including The Westwood Subdivision
- Clear Creek Road from Hwy 273 to Honey Bee Road
- The Happy Valley Community except for Cloverdale Road west of Heavenly Valley Lane
- All residences on China Gulch Drive from Canyon Road to Oak Street and
Oak Street south to the intersection of Cloverdale Road
- Hawthorn Avenue from Happy Valley Road to Oak Street
- Cloverdale Road at Heavenly Valley Lane will remain closed and all areas
west of this closure will remain under mandatory evacuations
- Douglas City and communities along SR-299 East to Poker Bar Road.
- Poker Bar Road northwest to Union Hill Rd.
- *SR299 will be closed at Poker Bar Road to through traffic*
- City of Shasta Lake with exception of Summit City.
- Oasis Road west of Interstate 5 to Lake Blvd.
- Pine Grove at Iron Horse Road will remain closed and all areas west of
this closure in the Summit City proper will remain under mandatory
evacuation.
- SR-151 (Shasta Dam Blvd) at Sacramento Street will remain closed and
all areas west of this closure in Summit City proper will remain under
mandatory evacuation.
- Oasis Road at Lake Blvd will remain closed and all areas on both sides of
Lake Blvd north of this closure will remain under mandatory evacuation.