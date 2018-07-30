CARR FIRE LIVE STRUCTURE MAP can be located at https://tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap

Cal Fire Damage Inspection Specialists have provided affected community members with a live damage assessment map. Field damage inspection is still ongoing and subject to change. The points shown in this map are being updated regularly. Data is subject to change as information is gathered and verified. The icons on the map indicate the

current known status of the structure.

Addresses may be entered into search bar to find a specific location.

On July 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., Cal Fire reports that the CarrFire has grown to 103,772 acres at 23% containment.

Structures being threatened are now at 4,046. Residential Structures Destroyed are at 818 and three Commercial Structures with 311 others. Residential Structures Damaged are at 167 with five Commercial Structures Damaged and 37 other.

Northern portions of the fire remained active throughout the day. Firefighters continued to construct containment lines and contingency lines. Winds will increase late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Hot and dry weather, previously unburned fuels, and steep terrain will contribute to fire growth. Crews will work to mitigate spot fire potential across control lines.

Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return to the following areas: