As of Monday, July 30, at 7:00 a.m. The Carr Fire has burned 98,724 acres with a grateful 20% contained. 723 residential structures have been destroyed, and three commercial structures and 240 other buildings destroyed.

Firefighters worked through the night to build control lines. Today crews will work to mitigate potential spot fires

as shifting winds, dry fuels, and steep drainages exist below control lines. Red Flag Warning expires today at 8AM.

Damage assessment will continue as conditions allow

