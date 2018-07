Current Map links: incidentfile2164_3700 and uploading

Carr Fire grew to 89,194 acres and remains 5 percent contained—517 structures have been destroyed and 135 have been damaged.

Cal Fire says that extreme fire conditions continued to challenge firefighters on Saturday night. Erratic winds and hot dry conditions resulted in greater growth and increased fire behavior during night operations.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Monday.