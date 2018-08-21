Cal Fire reports this Tuesday, Aug. 21 that the Carr Fire is 229,651 acres in size, with 91% containment. 1079 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 503 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 61 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Firefighters continue to mop-up and improve the containment lines while smoke from the nearby Hirz Fire continues to linger over the Carr Fire. State Foute 299 is open to the public in both directions however, the public is asked to drive safely as fire crews and emergency personnel are still working in the area.