Cal Fire reports this Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7:00 a.m. that the Carr Fire is 224,099 acres in size, with 79% containment. 1079 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 503 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 63 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Safety is a priority as firefighters continued to secure and construct containment lines with fire activity continuing through the night on upper slopes while activity near the lake was moderated due to the moisture. The fire spread remains within the vegetation inside the burn areas which are fuel and topography driven. As residents and the public are able to use State Route 299, remember to drive carefully as fire crews and emergency personnel are still working in the area.