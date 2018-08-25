Cal Fire reports this Saturday, Aug. 25 that the Carr Fire is 229,651 acres in size, with 95% containment. 1079 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 503 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 61 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Firefighters will continue to extinguish interior hotspots and secure the containment lines. Fire suppression repair is ongoing. Residents and the public are able to travel along State Route 299, however, they are asked to drive safely as fire crews and emergency personnel are still working in the area