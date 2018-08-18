Cal Fire reports this Saturday, Aug. 18 that the Carr Fire is 227,085 acres in size, with 81% containment. 1079 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 503 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 63 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Heavy smoke over the area has continued to significantly reduce fire activity. Fire spread remains fuels and topography driven with high potential for rollout and spot fires. Heavy timber fuels still challenge firefighting efforts. Battling terrain driven winds in proximity of the lake have complicated the predictability of this activity. The fire continues to burn actively within containment lines. Residents and the public are able to travel along State Route 299, however, they are asked to drive safely as fire crews and emergency personnel are still working in the area.