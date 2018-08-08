Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the
following areas.
Residents in the town of French Gulch excluding Tom Green Mine Road, closed West
of French Gulch and Highland Ridge Road. Whiskey Creek Road is open to residents
only. All Whiskeytown Park and all access roads into Whiskeytown Park are
closed until further notice. **Residents Only**
Re-entry for residents in the town of French Gulch excluding residents on Tom Green
Mine Road, East Fork Road and Highland Ridge Road, Cline Gulch Road East of
French Gulch. For French Gulch residents returning to their homes from Redding, the
access will be via SR 299. A road closure will be Hwy 299 at JFK Memorial Drive.
Residents will only be permitted past this closure. For French Gulch residents returning
home from Trinity County the access will be via SR 299. A road closure will be at Trinity
Dam Blvd. Residents will only be permitted past this closure. Residents entering this
area will be required to provide documentation of residency.
Road Closures
Hwy 299 at JFK Memorial Drive **Residents Only**
Hwy 299 at Trinity Dam Blvd **Residents Only**
Trinity Mountain Road at Hwy 299 **Residents Only**
Trinity Mountain Road at NAWA Camp.
Cline Gulch Road East of French Gulch