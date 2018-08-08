Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the

following areas.

Residents in the town of French Gulch excluding Tom Green Mine Road, closed West

of French Gulch and Highland Ridge Road. Whiskey Creek Road is open to residents

only. All Whiskeytown Park and all access roads into Whiskeytown Park are

closed until further notice. **Residents Only**

Re-entry for residents in the town of French Gulch excluding residents on Tom Green

Mine Road, East Fork Road and Highland Ridge Road, Cline Gulch Road East of

French Gulch. For French Gulch residents returning to their homes from Redding, the

access will be via SR 299. A road closure will be Hwy 299 at JFK Memorial Drive.

Residents will only be permitted past this closure. For French Gulch residents returning

home from Trinity County the access will be via SR 299. A road closure will be at Trinity

Dam Blvd. Residents will only be permitted past this closure. Residents entering this

area will be required to provide documentation of residency.

Road Closures

Hwy 299 at JFK Memorial Drive **Residents Only**

Hwy 299 at Trinity Dam Blvd **Residents Only**

Trinity Mountain Road at Hwy 299 **Residents Only**

Trinity Mountain Road at NAWA Camp.

Cline Gulch Road East of French Gulch