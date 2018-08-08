Evacuations orders have been lifted for the Community of Ono, including Platina Road

west to SR-36. Rainbow Lake Road will remain closed at Platina Road. All subsidiary

streets and roads off Rainbow Lake Road will remain under mandatory evacuation.

Bully Choop Road and Old Bully Choop Road will be closed at Platina Road. South Fork

Road will be closed to westbound just west of Paradise Lane.

Road Closures:

Bully Choop at Platina Road

Old Bully Choop at Platina Road

South Fork Road West Paradise Lane

Rainbow Lake and Platina Road

Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.