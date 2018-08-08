Evacuations orders have been lifted for the Community of Ono, including Platina Road
west to SR-36. Rainbow Lake Road will remain closed at Platina Road. All subsidiary
streets and roads off Rainbow Lake Road will remain under mandatory evacuation.
Bully Choop Road and Old Bully Choop Road will be closed at Platina Road. South Fork
Road will be closed to westbound just west of Paradise Lane.
Road Closures:
Bully Choop at Platina Road
Old Bully Choop at Platina Road
South Fork Road West Paradise Lane
Rainbow Lake and Platina Road
Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.