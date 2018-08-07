On August 7, 2018, at 6:00 p.m.the evacuation orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the following areas.

Lewiston area west of Clark Creek Road to Poker Bar Road.

Twin Oaks Road, Carr Pl, Bear Creek Trail, Gibson Road, Henrietta Road, Riley Mine Road and Fish Hatchery Road. Lewiston area West of Trinity Dam Boulevard to Poker Bar Road

**Lewiston Turn Pike East of Trinity Dam Blvd and Deadwood Road

East of Trinity Dam Blvd. will remain under mandatory evacuation. **

Road Closures

Hwy 299 will be closed just East of Trinity Dam Boulevard.

Lewiston Turnpike will be closed east of Trinity Dam Boulevard.

Deadwood Road will be closed east of Trinity Dam Boulevard.

Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Boulevard will remain closed.

East Side Road will be closed at East Fork Road.