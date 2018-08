Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the

following areas.

All residents accessible from SR-299 East of Trinity Dam Blvd to the Sandhouse on

both the North and South side of Hwy 299. East of Hwy 3 to Trinity Dam Blvd, North of

Raspberry Lane to Tannery Gulch Road and all areas within this location.

Road Closures

Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Blvd

SR-299 East of the Sandhouse