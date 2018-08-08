Evacuation orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the

following areas.

Re-entry to Muletown Road within the town of Old Shasta. *Residents Only*

Muletown Road South of Red Bluff Road within the town of Old Shasta will be open to

Residents only. A road closure will be at the intersection of Muletown Road and Red

Bluff Road. Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to

verify residency.

Road Closures:

Muletown Road and Red Bluff Road. *Residents Only*

Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.