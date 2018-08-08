Evacuation orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the
following areas.
Re-entry to Muletown Road within the town of Old Shasta. *Residents Only*
Muletown Road South of Red Bluff Road within the town of Old Shasta will be open to
Residents only. A road closure will be at the intersection of Muletown Road and Red
Bluff Road. Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to
verify residency.
Road Closures:
Muletown Road and Red Bluff Road. *Residents Only*
Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.