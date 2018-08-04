On Aug. 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the following areas.

Land Park Subdivision **Residents Only**

Stanford Hills Subdivision **Residents Only**

Re-entry to Land Park Subdivision and Stanford Hills Subdivision will be

for residents only. Access into the area for residents of the Land Park

Subdivision and Stanford Hills Subdivision will be from Keswick Dam

Road to Buenaventura Road. Access to Keswick Dam Road can be made

from either Quartz Hill Road or Lake Blvd.

Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to

safety concerns.