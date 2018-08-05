On Aug. 5, Calfire announces the repopulation and re-entry for Iron Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road areas.

Iron Mountain Road and Rock Creek Area—residents only—access into the area will only be via Keswick Dam Road.

Re-entry to residents on Iron Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road. Access into this area will only be via Keswick Dam Road West from Keswick Dam. Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to verify residency. There will be a road closure on Iron Mountain Rd at Rock Creek Road. No access will be permitted North on Iron Mountain Rd from this closure. Iron Mountain Road will remain closed at SR-299, Rock Creek Road will remain closed at SR-299, Granite Road will remain closed at Maverick Road and Miners Gulch at Rock Creek Rd will remain closed. There will be no access into the old Shasta Township as this area remains under mandatory evacuation.

Road Closures:

Keswick Dam Road on the eastside of the Keswick Dam—Residents Only